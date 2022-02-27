Previous
Old Canal Bridge by nigelrogers
324 / 365

Old Canal Bridge

An old bridge over a disused canal near Sapperton in Gloucestershire.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Nigel Rogers

william wooderson
I like those gentle reflections in the circle created by the bridge!
February 27th, 2022  
