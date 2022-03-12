Sign up
337 / 365
The sands of time
This seemed like an interesting idea, but the natural light through the patio doors seems to have created too many reflections, not sure if a polarising filter would help?
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
337
photos
17
followers
14
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th March 2022 9:34am
Tags
sandtimer
