Lunch by nigelrogers
355 / 365

Lunch

Popped into the market in town today and picked up a readymade salad and some form of meat roll (posh sausage roll). It looked very colourful on the plate, hence the photograph.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Peter Dulis ace
yum
March 30th, 2022  
