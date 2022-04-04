Previous
Fritillary by nigelrogers
Fritillary

Spotted our first fritillary in our garden yesterday. Really love these plants, it was a bit windy to hold focus, but thought I would post anyway!!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Nigel Rogers

