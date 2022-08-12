Previous
Road delays - Goats by nigelrogers
Photo 490

Road delays - Goats

One of the challenges we have stay in rural Spain is goats on the roads, there are literally 100's of them. They usually cross with a goatherd, but if you time it wrong it can take five minutes for them to cross.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
134% complete

