Photo 520
Hexham Abbey
There has been a church on this site for over 1300 years. Following destruction and decay over the years, the east end was rebuilt in 1860 and the nave in 1908 (left half in picture)
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
365
365
11th September 2022 2:55pm
Tags
church
architecture
abbey
