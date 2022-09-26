Previous
Eilean Donac Castle by nigelrogers
Photo 535

Eilean Donac Castle

This castle is in the Western Highlands of Scotland not too far from the Isle of Skye. It has been used in several film sets including a James Bond movie.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Nigel Rogers

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 26th, 2022  
