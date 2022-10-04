Sign up
Photo 543
Playing golf in Yorkshire
Lot of very large golf balls on the horizon as we drove through Yorkshire en route home..
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
365
NIKON Z 6
3rd October 2022 12:05pm
balls
space
aliens
golf
domes
Peter Dulis
nice
October 4th, 2022
