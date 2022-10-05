Previous
Fred Trueman by nigelrogers
Fred Trueman

Generally acknowledged as one of the greatest bowlers in cricketing history, Fred, who bowled at a genuinely fast pace and was widely known as "Fiery Fred", was the first bowler to take 300 wickets in a Test career
Nigel Rogers

