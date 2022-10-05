Sign up
Photo 544
Fred Trueman
Generally acknowledged as one of the greatest bowlers in cricketing history, Fred, who bowled at a genuinely fast pace and was widely known as "Fiery Fred", was the first bowler to take 300 wickets in a Test career
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
0
0
Nigel Rogers
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Views
7
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd October 2022 10:29am
Tags
statue
,
cricket
