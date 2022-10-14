Sign up
Photo 553
Swirling Water
This was part of a water feature in a garden we recently visited. I managed to get my camera over the top to capture the swirling water disappearing down the hole in the centre.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
6
1
1
365
NIKON Z 6
13th September 2022 1:56pm
water
swirls
Peter Dulis
wow-like a vortex
October 14th, 2022
