Wooden Fence by nigelrogers
Wooden Fence

Day 3 of my decision to post a few B & W pictures. This is part of a fence around an old fort. It has been made by staking halves of small tree trunks to a cross piece with the aid of wooden pegs - I like the effect.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Nigel Rogers

Wylie ace
wow, that looks dangerous!
October 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
works well in monochrome
October 19th, 2022  
