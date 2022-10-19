Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 557
Wooden Fence
Day 3 of my decision to post a few B & W pictures. This is part of a fence around an old fort. It has been made by staking halves of small tree trunks to a cross piece with the aid of wooden pegs - I like the effect.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
557
photos
32
followers
18
following
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th September 2022 9:28am
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
wood
,
texture
Wylie
ace
wow, that looks dangerous!
October 19th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
works well in monochrome
October 19th, 2022
