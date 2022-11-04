Previous
Looking down by nigelrogers
Photo 573

Looking down

Put the patio sunshade away for the winter and was contemplating how to clean up the mess left behind…..
4th November 2022

Nigel Rogers

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot. I like your shoes
November 4th, 2022  
