Photo 577
Vegetarian Caravan
Found this while sorting through some older pictures and couldn't resist posting it. Taken a couple of years ago on a visit to France.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
577
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th September 2019 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
art
,
caravan
,
vegtables
Paul Williamson
Why not, it's interesting. I saw one today but it was totally green with moss and algae. I presume it was either the kid's retreat or the computer room.
November 8th, 2022
