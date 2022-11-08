Previous
Vegetarian Caravan by nigelrogers
Photo 577

Vegetarian Caravan

Found this while sorting through some older pictures and couldn't resist posting it. Taken a couple of years ago on a visit to France.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Nigel Rogers

Paul Williamson
Why not, it's interesting. I saw one today but it was totally green with moss and algae. I presume it was either the kid's retreat or the computer room.
November 8th, 2022  
