Photo 581
Picnic table on adventure
Parked the car in a nearby town today to go for a walk along the river Thames. Walking down to the river we encountered several old steam powered vehicles on their way to a display.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
581
photos
32
followers
19
following
159% complete
View this month »
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th November 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
steam
,
antique
,
engine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
