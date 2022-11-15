Sign up
Photo 584
Cows 365
Cows being sociable in our local field.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
584
photos
31
followers
18
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th October 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
walls
,
cows
,
countryside
