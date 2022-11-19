Previous
Coloured Trees at Blenheim Palace by nigelrogers
Coloured Trees at Blenheim Palace

Went with friends to Blenheim Palace for Tea and the Christmas lights trail, this year it didn't rain!!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Wylie ace
fab colours and a tricky shot. glad it didn't rain.
November 20th, 2022  
