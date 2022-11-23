Previous
Fairford Mill by nigelrogers
Fairford Mill

After a very heavy downpour of rain this morning we finally got out the house for a walk around the town. This is our mill house which goes back to the time of the Doomsday book 1086, so its been around a while in some form or other!!
Photography has always been an interest for...
