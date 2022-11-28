Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 597
Morning view
We are staying in a cabin near Flushing for a few days, this is the view from the garden towards the Fal river
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th November 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
river
,
cornwall
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place. Never heard of a place called Flushing so I had to Google it.
November 28th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
So lovely and nice framing
November 28th, 2022
