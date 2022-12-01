Sign up
Photo 600
The bridge at Blenheim Palace
Just before we went in for cream tea, a tiered plate affair with less than fattening contents!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
water
,
trees
