Previous
Next
A Cotswold Church by nigelrogers
Photo 685

A Cotswold Church

This is our local church taken this morning with a setting in my camera I have never used before - HDR Painting, there is also a Water Colour setting so watch this space!
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise