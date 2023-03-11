Previous
Battersea Power Station 1

It has been nearly two years since we visited the iconic Battersea Power Station in London. The renovation (at 9 Billion Pounds) is now complete and what an amazing place to visit. There will be a few more shots of this now world heritage site.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Bill Davidson
A wonderful shot.
March 12th, 2023  
