Previous
Next
Photo 700
Battersea Power Station 1
It has been nearly two years since we visited the iconic Battersea Power Station in London. The renovation (at 9 Billion Pounds) is now complete and what an amazing place to visit. There will be a few more shots of this now world heritage site.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th March 2023 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
london
,
architecture
,
iconic
Bill Davidson
A wonderful shot.
March 12th, 2023
