Battersea Power Station 3 by nigelrogers
Photo 702

Battersea Power Station 3

More from the top of the chimney. Difficult to avoid reflections from the glass lift that actually emerges from the top of the stack to act as the viewing platform.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

