Photo 720
Fritilities
OK the title is spelt wrong!! These are snake's head fritillary, spotted in a flood field at the back of our house (although I do have a few in my garden). One of my favourite plants, these were too difficult to get close too due the floods!!
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
365
DSC-RX10M4
2nd April 2023 2:36pm
reflections
,
water
,
flowers
,
bulbs
,
fritillary
