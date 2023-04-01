Previous
Next
Fritilities by nigelrogers
Photo 720

Fritilities

OK the title is spelt wrong!! These are snake's head fritillary, spotted in a flood field at the back of our house (although I do have a few in my garden). One of my favourite plants, these were too difficult to get close too due the floods!!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise