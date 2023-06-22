Sign up
Photo 803
Sunrise at the nearest beach
Eventually found the willpower to get up early enough to catch the local sunrise!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
tree
,
water
,
sea
,
sun
,
greece
,
sunrise
Susan Wakely
ace
I would say that it was worth getting up for. You can always reward yourself with a little snooze later.
June 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Well worth the early start. Living in Cyprus for three years we were used to starting work at 6 am work finished at 1.30 pm, siesta in the afternoon and then party time in the evening. Fav
June 22nd, 2023
