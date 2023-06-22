Previous
Sunrise at the nearest beach by nigelrogers
Sunrise at the nearest beach

Eventually found the willpower to get up early enough to catch the local sunrise!
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
I would say that it was worth getting up for. You can always reward yourself with a little snooze later.
June 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Well worth the early start. Living in Cyprus for three years we were used to starting work at 6 am work finished at 1.30 pm, siesta in the afternoon and then party time in the evening. Fav
June 22nd, 2023  
