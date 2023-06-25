Previous
No wind damage here by nigelrogers
Photo 806

No wind damage here

Bougainvillea in our villa
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Beautiful colour
June 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It is such a lovely flower.
June 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love bougainvillea but we had to take ours out because it damaged the latticework on our patio
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise