Morning light Kipiadi bay by nigelrogers
Morning light Kipiadi bay

This morning we went to Longos just north of where we are staying and walked around the harbour. We then to a longer walk to find this bay, very peaceful but no shade and by then the temperature was rising, so we called it a day!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Nigel Rogers

I love all the shades of colours in the sea and sky
June 26th, 2023  
