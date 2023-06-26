Sign up
Photo 807
Morning light Kipiadi bay
This morning we went to Longos just north of where we are staying and walked around the harbour. We then to a longer walk to find this bay, very peaceful but no shade and by then the temperature was rising, so we called it a day!
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
reflections
water
greece
boats
yacht
bay
Renee Salamon
I love all the shades of colours in the sea and sky
June 26th, 2023
