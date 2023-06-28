Sign up
Previous
Photo 809
IMG_1886
Last night’s sunset as we walking back to our accommodation.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Views
4
Comments
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
27th June 2023 9:37pm
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
water
,
greece
,
boats
,
harbour
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful scene
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting and reflections.
June 28th, 2023
