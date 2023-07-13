Previous
RIAT 1 by nigelrogers
RIAT 1

The planes are arriving at RAF Fairford for the annual Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT). This is from my back garden.. We are going tomorrow but the weather forecast is awful, the Spitfire and Hurricane have already pulled out.
13th July 2023

Nigel Rogers

Bill Davidson
Great capture.
July 13th, 2023  
