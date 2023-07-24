Sign up
Photo 835
lookingup2
Looking back through my album I realised I had a space - so looking up seemed an appropriate title, then I had to add a "2"as I had used the title on a similar tree - oh dear.....
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
tree
nature
blue
wood
texture
Boxplayer
ace
Nice shape and texture.
September 8th, 2023
