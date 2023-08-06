Sign up
Working today!
Putting in a new extractor fan and ductwork for over the shower room, getting to old for working in small spaces and I always seem to forget that vital tool!!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th August 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
diy
