Photo 860
Steams up
The farm on the outskirts of our town is hosting a long weekend of steam engines, tractors old cars and motor bikes - lots of interesting stuff to photograph!!
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
steam
engine
tractor
mechanical
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How cool is this
August 19th, 2023
