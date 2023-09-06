Previous
This carving has appeared in Cirencester Park. It was a condemned tree so has been turned into a totem pole to commemorate King Charles’ coronation.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
September 6th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful piece of wood carving.
September 6th, 2023  
