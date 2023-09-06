Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 878
Totem pole
This carving has appeared in Cirencester Park. It was a condemned tree so has been turned into a totem pole to commemorate King Charles’ coronation.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
928
photos
53
followers
31
following
240% complete
View this month »
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th September 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
carving
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 6th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Wonderful piece of wood carving.
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close