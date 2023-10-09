Previous
Next
The iconic sand dune shot by nigelrogers
Photo 912

The iconic sand dune shot

A shot of the shade on one side and the sun on the other really needs an early or late in the day timing but in the overall scheme of things this one wasn't too bad!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise