Previous
In the opticians by nigelrogers
Photo 922

In the opticians

Waiting for my eye test!
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Like the pair in the middle
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Did you go with the floral ones?
October 19th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise