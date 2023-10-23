Previous
Safety in numbers by nigelrogers
Photo 926

Safety in numbers

Walking into town this morning we could not believe just how many people where on one small roof! Six guys on a tiny terrace cottage replacing the roof tiles, there where three more helping as well…
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture of daily life
October 23rd, 2023  
