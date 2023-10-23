Sign up
Photo 926
Safety in numbers
Walking into town this morning we could not believe just how many people where on one small roof! Six guys on a tiny terrace cottage replacing the roof tiles, there where three more helping as well…
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
Tags
roof
,
men
,
tiles
,
fairford
Christine Sztukowski
Great capture of daily life
October 23rd, 2023
