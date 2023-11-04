Sign up
Previous
Photo 938
Winter Clematis
This is my favourite Clematis, it is an evergreen winter flowering, with orchid like flowers, we have two in the garden!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
3
4
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
994
photos
55
followers
32
following
256% complete
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
flowers
,
clematis
,
fairford
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture and presentation fv!
November 4th, 2023
Neil
ace
Excellent
November 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 4th, 2023
