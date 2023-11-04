Previous
Winter Clematis by nigelrogers
Photo 938

Winter Clematis

This is my favourite Clematis, it is an evergreen winter flowering, with orchid like flowers, we have two in the garden!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture and presentation fv!
November 4th, 2023  
Neil ace
Excellent
November 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise