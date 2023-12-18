Previous
Next
What you looking at then? by nigelrogers
Photo 982

What you looking at then?

18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great closeup and it’s got a bit of a mouthful.
January 7th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
well how cute is he? love that little face. You caught his expression brilliantly.
January 7th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 7th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise