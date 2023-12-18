Sign up
Photo 982
What you looking at then?
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th January 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Susan Wakely
ace
Great closeup and it’s got a bit of a mouthful.
January 7th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
well how cute is he? love that little face. You caught his expression brilliantly.
January 7th, 2024
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 7th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
January 7th, 2024
