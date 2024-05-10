Previous
More strange art by nigelrogers
Photo 1126

More strange art

Another strange art work we stumbled upon. Blocks of stainless steel forming a slope up towards the trees. The top of each block was like looking at water slopping around?
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Nigel Rogers

