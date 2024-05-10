Sign up
Photo 1126
More strange art
Another strange art work we stumbled upon. Blocks of stainless steel forming a slope up towards the trees. The top of each block was like looking at water slopping around?
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1200
photos
73
followers
43
following
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd May 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Tags
reflections
,
art
,
italy
,
metal
,
lake-orta
