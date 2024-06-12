Sign up
Previous
Photo 1158
Help in the shop
This robin flew into the shop where we were waiting at the till!
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
2
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1235
74
43
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
12th June 2024 11:50am
bird
,
robin
Rob Z
ace
He looks quite at home there too.. How good.
June 12th, 2024
bkb in the city
Oh my goodness
June 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is great fun!
June 12th, 2024
