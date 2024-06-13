Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1160
I like a well defined horizon
Another infill picture - on the ferry to Paxos
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1253
photos
75
followers
46
following
322% complete
View this month »
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th June 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
handrail
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful shot and tones.
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture and gorgeous colors
July 1st, 2024
