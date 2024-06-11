Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1158
Mono shadows
backfill picture - morning light on an old clay urn.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1251
photos
75
followers
46
following
321% complete
View this month »
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st July 2024 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
shadows
,
urn
,
naxos
Bill Davidson
A very interesting shot
July 1st, 2024
haskar
ace
Nice observed and lovely shadows.
July 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
I love Greek pottery
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close