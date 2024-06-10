Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
Shame about the power line
Well I could have Photoshopped it out but I am not that talented...
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1234
photos
74
followers
43
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th June 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
wall
,
daisies
,
fairford
Mark St Clair
ace
I think it still looks good. Lightroom has a new feature that can remove it in 5 seconds. Love the leading lines
June 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
Beautiful scene. I like the pov.
June 10th, 2024
