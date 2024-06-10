Previous
Shame about the power line by nigelrogers
Shame about the power line

Well I could have Photoshopped it out but I am not that talented...
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

Mark St Clair ace
I think it still looks good. Lightroom has a new feature that can remove it in 5 seconds. Love the leading lines
June 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
Beautiful scene. I like the pov.
June 10th, 2024  
