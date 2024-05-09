Previous
Large scale floating rubbish by nigelrogers
Large scale floating rubbish

Whilst in Italy we kept seeing some slightly more unusual art/sculpture installations. These were large scale drinks bottles "discarded as litter" in the lake.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Nigel Rogers

Annie D
an interesting and relevant installation
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Interesting to see.
May 22nd, 2024  
