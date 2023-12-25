Sign up
Previous
Photo 985
Happy Christmas everyone
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1048
photos
60
followers
37
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
25th December 2023 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
fairford
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
December 25th, 2023
