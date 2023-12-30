An important lady

A statue of the poet Cranogwen has become only the third sculpture in Wales of a real woman.

The image was unveiled in Llangrannog, Ceredigion as part of a campaign to recognise women's contribution in Wales.

It is part of Monumental Welsh Women's plan to erect five effigies of Welsh women in five years.

Cranogwen - the writer's bardic name - was the first woman to win a poetry prize at the National Eisteddfod.

A pioneer in many fields she challenged expectations of women during the Victorian era.

Born in Llangrannog 1839 as Sarah Jane Rees, she became one of Wales' most popular poets and also worked as a head teacher, ship's captain, campaigner and journalist.