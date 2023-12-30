Previous
Next
An important lady by nigelrogers
Photo 992

An important lady

A statue of the poet Cranogwen has become only the third sculpture in Wales of a real woman.
The image was unveiled in Llangrannog, Ceredigion as part of a campaign to recognise women's contribution in Wales.
It is part of Monumental Welsh Women's plan to erect five effigies of Welsh women in five years.
Cranogwen - the writer's bardic name - was the first woman to win a poetry prize at the National Eisteddfod.
A pioneer in many fields she challenged expectations of women during the Victorian era.
Born in Llangrannog 1839 as Sarah Jane Rees, she became one of Wales' most popular poets and also worked as a head teacher, ship's captain, campaigner and journalist.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise