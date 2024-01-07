Previous
Flooded fields by nigelrogers
Photo 996

Flooded fields

Just as well we set off with our wellington boots on this morning. Our walk down to the river across the farmers fields was more like an exercise in how far we could wade. We were eventually forced to double back as the water level was too high!!
7th January 2024

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
