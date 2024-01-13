Sign up
Photo 1003
The Jigsaw
My wife always likes a jigsaw for a Christmas present, so this time around I thought I would create my own. This is Osbourne House on the Isle of Wight, we visited for her birthday in 2022. I posted the original on 365 on the 11th April 2022.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
13th January 2024 1:06pm
jigsaw
Corinne C
ace
That’s a great idea. Fabulous image.
January 13th, 2024
