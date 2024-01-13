Previous
The Jigsaw by nigelrogers
Photo 1003

The Jigsaw

My wife always likes a jigsaw for a Christmas present, so this time around I thought I would create my own. This is Osbourne House on the Isle of Wight, we visited for her birthday in 2022. I posted the original on 365 on the 11th April 2022.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
That’s a great idea. Fabulous image.
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise