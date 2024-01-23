Previous
Biscuit tin

My wife gave me a tin of wafer biscuits for ice cream as a Christmas present. They are really very nice as is the tin, this is the lid and, yes, they are Italian as well!!
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the vintage look
January 23rd, 2024  
