Previous
Photo 1019
driving home
Seems like we all drive computers and not cars these days.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
dashboard
,
graphics
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I have to say that I'm very reluctant to part with my 16 year old Mercedes (CLS500 AMG). It has all the really useful toys I'll ever need, mostly designed to keep the ferocious beast on the road.
It makes me smile when it goes in for it's yearly service and MOT, and they give me a courtesy car, (A brand new A class usually). There are so many unnecessary toys and gadgets on those things. I spend all day thinking "ooooo! that's interesting.... how do I turn it off".
Fortunately I keep the CLS in showroom condition and it has less than 60k on the clock. It only does about 2k miles a year, so I'm hoping it will outlive me. 😁
January 27th, 2024
