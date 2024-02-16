Previous
The Market Place in Cirencester by nigelrogers
The Market Place in Cirencester

Cirencester is the 'Capital of the Cotswolds' and is a little under 15 minutes from where we live. There are two markets a week, each in front of the church and they are always popular.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

Dorothy ace
Very nice.
February 16th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - looks like a busy market.

Ian
February 16th, 2024  
