Previous
Photo 1038
The Market Place in Cirencester
Cirencester is the 'Capital of the Cotswolds' and is a little under 15 minutes from where we live. There are two markets a week, each in front of the church and they are always popular.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
2
0
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th February 2024 11:56am
Tags
food
,
shopping
,
people
,
market
,
stalls
,
cirencester
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
February 16th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - looks like a busy market.
Ian
February 16th, 2024
